Jackson restaurant operator discusses reopening businesses for curbside service

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A local restaurant operator, who shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is now reopening part of his businesses.

Jeff Good is part-owner of Bravo!, Broad Street Baking Company and Sal and Mookie’s. All three restaurants are now open for curbside service. Sal and Mookie’s started curbside pickup on Tuesday.

Good said it’s a way to keep business going, while keeping employees and customers safe.

“This has been a stressful time. I wrote the hardest letter of my life five weeks ago when I told my 174 employees that we are ceasing operation. But the blessing is that every person that we have reached out to as we have gone through this process of restarting and bringing teams of 10 together to keep it safe, everyone has been so excited to get back to work. People want to do what we do. People want to serve others. We want to serve others so we are going to find a way,” explained Good.