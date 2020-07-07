Jackson restaurants adapt to changes brought on by COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Local businesses are trying to operate amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic while following the guidelines set by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).

Restaurants were among the businesses that were impacted by the pandemic.

Jeff Good co-owns several Jackson restaurants, including Broad Street Baking Company, Bravo! and Sal & Mookie’s. He said the virus forced them to make some changes to their operations.

“We used to be seven days a week at Broad Street, and we will add Monday back. But right now because of staffing issues, we’re just trying to have one day where we rest without stressing the whole operation,” explained Good.

Employees at all restaurants are required to wear masks. Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba recently announced masks must be worn in public places, or you could receive a citation. Business that don’t follow the ordinance could be forced to close for 24 hours.

Good and his team have come up with creative ways to encourage customers to wear a mask.

“It’s the right thing to do. It’s the easiest thing to do to keep business going,” he said. “How can I eat in a restaurant while I’m wearing a mask? It’s real simple, you wear your mask while you’re coming in and while you’re going to your table. And if you’re eating a restaurant that’s doing the right thing, your table is six feet apart.”

Like many people, Good is ready to ditch the mask and come out of the pandemic thriving.

“I want to make it through this. I want to get to the point where I take this thing off and throw it away, but I’m not going to do that if I don’t wear it now.”

Good said he understands that some people may still be nervous about eating in restaurants. So they will continue curbside service and neighborhood delivery options.

Even though COVID-19 caused some changes, Good is looking forward to expanding a new Sal & Mookie’s location. The business is expected to open in August 2020 at Highland Colony Park.

