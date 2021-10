TUESDAY: The high pressure ridge in charge of our weather will move to our east and a winds will shift to the southeast as a result. This will give us a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday and temperatures will begin a warming trend that will last through Thursday. High temperatures Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

LATE WEEK: As the high continues east, southerly wind will keep us into the lower 80s Wednesday and Thursday with increasing humidity. This means more clouds mixing in with the sun, and a low chance of pop-up showers with afternoon heating. However, not much humidity will be able to build in, as a cold front will approach the region around Thursday. The frontal passage may trigger a few isolated thundershowers, but there just won't be a whole lot of moisture for any showers or storms to tap into, so most folks will likely stay dry through the week.