Jackson State providing COVID-19 vaccines on Jan. 11

Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center nurse Maggie Bass, left, gives Ayana Campbell, 14, a dose of the Pfizer vaccine at an open COVID-19 vaccination site sponsored by the university and the medical center in the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium at Jackson State University in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, January 11, Jackson State University (JSU) will provide free Pfizer and Moderna regular vaccines and boosters to students, faculty, staff and community members.

The vaccines will be distributed from noon to 4:00 p.m. at One University Place, Suite 6, 1100 John R. Lynch Street in Jackson.

The Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center is providing the regular vaccinations and boosters. The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will provide the vaccines at no cost. No insurance is needed.