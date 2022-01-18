Jackson State providing COVID-19 vaccines on Jan. 18

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) will provide free Pfizer and Moderna regular vaccines and boosters to students, faculty, staff and community members on Tuesday, January 18.

The vaccines will be distributed from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at One University Place, Suite 6 in Jackson. The vaccine will also be available for children ages five to 11.

The Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center is providing the regular vaccinations and boosters.

Insurance is not needed, and vaccines are provided at no cost by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).