Jackson State providing COVID-19 vaccines on Nov. 16

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to students, faculty, staff and community members at Jackson State University (JSU) on Tuesday, November 16.

The vaccines will be distributed from noon to 4 p.m. at One University Place, Suite 6.

The Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center will provide Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations. Boosters for both vaccines also will be available.

Insurance is not needed, and vaccines are provided at no cost by the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Leaders said vaccinations will not be available Tuesday, November 23 due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Vaccinations will resume on Tuesday, November 30.