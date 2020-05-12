Jackson State temporarily waives GRE, GMAT and PRAXIS testing requirements

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jackson State University has temporarily suspended its GRE, GMAT and PRAXIS requirements for graduate programs with these testing requirements. This suspension is for the summer 2020 and fall 2020 academic terms.

“Jackson State University has suspended GRE and GMAT testing requirements and PRAXIS requirements for the Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) program. The suspension enables us to assist prospective applicants with a more seamless application process amid the COVID-19 crisis in which universities across the world find themselves,” said Dr. Lynda Brown-Wright, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. “We invite applicants to explore our many graduate program offerings and apply for an enriching and engaging graduate educational experience.”

Jackson State University offers more than 50 graduate programs.

“The Division of Graduate Studies fully supports both the programmatic suspension of GRE/GMAT score requirements for graduate programs with these testing requirements, and the suspension of the PRAXIS waiver requirement for the Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) program for summer and fall 2020 admission processes,” said Dr. Preselfannie McDaniels, dean of Graduate Studies.

Prospective students who would like to apply for admissions may go to http://www.jsums.edu/graduateschool/prospective-students-home/.

For more information about the application process or graduate programs, contact Dr. Fatoumatta Sisay, director of Graduate Admissions, at 601-979-0342, Dr. Preselfannie McDaniels, graduate dean, at 601.979-4321, or the Director of the Master of Arts in Teaching program, Dr. Dennis Williams, at 601-979-2439.