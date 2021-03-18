Jackson State to offer COVID-19 vaccinations for students, staff

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University announced COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered for students, faculty and staff on Friday, March 19. The Moderna vaccinations will be at no-cost.

Services will be provided by the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) and the federal government. The vaccination times are listed below.

  • 8 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.: Office of Public Safety; Division of Student Affairs; Facilities and Construction Management
  • 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.: Administrators; Faculty; Staff
  • 1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Students

The vaccine distribution site will be at the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center on the main campus.

