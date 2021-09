Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center nurse Maggie Bass, left, gives Ayana Campbell, 14, a dose of the Pfizer vaccine at an open COVID-19 vaccination site sponsored by the university and the medical center in the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium at Jackson State University in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to Jackson State students, faculty, staff and community members on Tuesday, October 5.

The Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center will provide Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations from noon to 4:00 p.m. at One University Place, Suite 6, on 1100 John R. Lynch Street.

Insurance is not needed, and vaccines are provided at no cost by the Mississippi State Department of Health.