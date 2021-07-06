Jackson State to offer COVID-19 vaccines on July 6

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Jackson State University announced COVID-119 vaccinations will be available to students, faculty, staff and neighbors on Tuesday, July 6.

The vaccines will be available from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the university’s Rose E. McCoy Auditorium. The Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center will be offering Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations.

Leaders said all vehicles must enter through the Prentiss Street security checkpoint. Insurance is not needed, and vaccines are provided at no cost by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).