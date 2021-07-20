Jackson State to offer COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday, July 20.

Vaccinations will be available for students, faculty, staff and neighbors from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at JSU’s Rose E. McCoy Auditorium. The Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center will be offering Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations. According to JSU leaders, vehicles must enter through the Prentiss Street security checkpoint.

The next vaccination day will be on Tuesday, July 27.

Insurance is not needed, and vaccines are provided at no cost by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).