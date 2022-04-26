JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) will provide free Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and boosters on Tuesday, April 26.

The vaccines will be available for students, faculty, staff and community members from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at One University Place, Suit 6, in Jackson. The vaccine, booster and regular Pfizer will also be available for children ages 12 and up.

The Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center is providing the regular vaccinations and boosters.

Insurance is not needed, and vaccines are provided at no cost by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).