FILE — In this July 27, 2021 file photo, social distancing as well as face covering is recommended at the COVID-19 vaccination site in the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium on the Jackson State University campus in Jackson, Miss. Hundreds of colleges nationwide have told students they must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before classes begin in a matter of weeks. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Jackson State University (JSU) announced COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to students, faculty and community members on Tuesday, August 31.

The vaccines will be distributed from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at One University Place, Suite 6. The Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center will provide Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations.

Insurance is not needed.