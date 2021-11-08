Jackson State to provide COVID-19 vaccines on November 9

Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center nurse Maggie Bass, left, gives Ayana Campbell, 14, a dose of the Pfizer vaccine at an open COVID-19 vaccination site sponsored by the university and the medical center in the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium at Jackson State University in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University leaders announced free COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to students, faculty, staff and community members from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 9.

The vaccines will be distributed at One University Place, Suite 6.

The Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center will provide Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations. Boosters for both vaccines also will be available.

Insurance is not needed, and vaccines are provided at no cost by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).