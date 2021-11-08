Jackson State to provide COVID-19 vaccines on November 9

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University leaders announced free COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to students, faculty, staff and community members from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 9.
The vaccines will be distributed at One University Place, Suite 6.
The Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center will provide Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations. Boosters for both vaccines also will be available.
Insurance is not needed, and vaccines are provided at no cost by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).