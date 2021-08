JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to Jackson State students, faculty, staff and community members on Tuesday, August 24.

The vaccines will be distributed from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at One University Place, Suite 6. The Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center will be offering Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations.

Insurance is not needed, and vaccines are provided at no cost by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).