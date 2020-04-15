Jackson State University waives ACT/SAT scores for incoming freshmen

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University is waiving the ACT/SAT test requirements for the 2020-2021 academic year. The ACT/SAT score waiver is in response to postponements/cancellations of testing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At JSU, we are now positioned to provide greater college access to students,” said Cheryl Pollard, associate vice president for Enrollment Management. “Many students who have not taken the standardized test or did not perform well are now eligible for admissions to JSU based solely on their high school academic performance.”
Students who do not meet the 2.50 grade-point average requirement for full admissions will be admitted conditionally into the JSU Students Trained for Academic Readiness and Success (S.T.A.R.S.) program for fall 2020. Upon completion of the S.T.A.R.S. program, or obtaining a qualifying ACT score of 16 or SAT equivalent score, students will gain full admissions.
Prospective students who have not submitted a high school transcript can email the transcript to transcripts@jsums.edu. The Office of Enrollment Management will accept unofficial copies of student transcripts, but official final transcripts must be received before full admission to JSU. There will be a 2-4 week processing period for admissions.
For more information, contact the Office of Enrollment Management at transcripts@jsums.edu.Jackson State University