Jackson State University waives ACT/SAT scores for incoming freshmen

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University is waiving the ACT/SAT test requirements for the 2020-2021 academic year. The ACT/SAT score waiver is in response to postponements/cancellations of testing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At JSU, we are now positioned to provide greater college access to students,” said Cheryl Pollard, associate vice president for Enrollment Management. “Many students who have not taken the standardized test or did not perform well are now eligible for admissions to JSU based solely on their high school academic performance.”