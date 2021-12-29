Jackson Zoo and Livingston Park closed to the public Dec. 29-Jan. 6

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to a rise in COVID-19 Delta and Omicron cases within the City of Jackson, Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba has closed all non-essential city offices and facilities from Wednesday, December 29, 2021 to Thursday, January 6, 2022.

As a result, the Jackson Zoo and Livingston Park will be closed to the public during this time. According to zoo officials, non-essential city employees will be working remotely, so any non-animal care related issues will be handled as usual.

The zoo’s first $2 TUESDAY will be postponed to Tuesday, January 11. Tickets will become available online Monday, January 10, along with tickets for the normal zoo hours of Thursday through Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.