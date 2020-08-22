Jackson Zoo reopens to the public with new guidelines

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Zoo reopened its gates to the public on Saturday for the first time since September 2019.

There are new restrictions and guidelines in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only 500 people will be allowed in the park per day, and everyone must register online before their arrival.

Masks and social distancing are required. The zoo will only be open on weekend through September 30, 2020.

The price of admission is $8.00 for adults and $5.00 for children.

