Jackson Zoo to be open for limited hours during New Year’s weekend

UPDATE:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Zoo officials announced the decision was made to allow the park to be open to the public for limited hours for the New Year’s weekend.

They said the decision was made after considering the needs of families during the holidays. The majority of the zoo is an outdoor environment.

The following mandates have been put in place:

Masks must be worn.

Social distancing will be practiced.

Carts and equipment will be sprayed with sanitizing equipment.

Tickets are available online for Thursday, Dec. 30, Friday Dec. 31 and Sunday, Jan. 2 during the hours of 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased for cash at Admissions upon arrival, with last daily ticket sold at 1 p.m.

The hours at the Pete Brown Golf Facility in Jackson have also been changed:

Wednesday, Dec. 29 – Open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30 – Open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31 – Open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 1 – Closed

Sunday, Jan. 2 – Open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 3 – Closed (Regular Maintenance Day)

Tuesday, Jan. 4 – Open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 5 – Open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to a rise in COVID-19 Delta and Omicron cases within the City of Jackson, Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba has closed all non-essential city offices and facilities from Wednesday, December 29, 2021 to Thursday, January 6, 2022.

As a result, the Jackson Zoo and Livingston Park will be closed to the public during this time. According to zoo officials, non-essential city employees will be working remotely, so any non-animal care related issues will be handled as usual.

The zoo’s first $2 TUESDAY will be postponed to Tuesday, January 11. Tickets will become available online Monday, January 10, along with tickets for the normal zoo hours of Thursday through Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.