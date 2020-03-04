James Bond film release pushed back due to coronavirus

FILE – In this April 25, 2019, file photo, actor Daniel Craig poses for photographers during the photo call of the latest installment of the James Bond film franchise, currently known as “Bond 25,” in Oracabessa, Jamaica. The 25th James Bond movie has a title: “No Time to Die.” Film producers announced the moniker Tuesday, Aug. 20, for the film that has long been referred to simply as “Bond 25.” “No Time to Die” returns Daniel Craig to the role of 007, along with returning cast members Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw and Ralph Fiennes. Rami Malek plays the villain. (AP Photo/Leo Hudson, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The release of the James Bond film “No Time To Die” has been pushed back several months because of concerns about coronavirus and its impact on the global theatrical marketplace.

MGM, Universal and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli say Wednesday that the film would be pushed back from its April release to November 2020. “No Time To Die” will now hit theaters in the U.K. on Nov. 12 and worldwide on Nov. 25.

Publicity plans for the film in China, Japan and South Korea had previously been canceled because of the outbreak.