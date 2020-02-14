Breaking News
Pearl River to reach 38 feet on Sunday; cities issue MANDATORY evacuation orders

Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Outlooks, Watches & Warnings

Download the 12 News Weather App

Submit Weather Pics

Japanese man tested positive for coronavirus after returning from trip to Hawaii

Coronavirus

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON) — A man in his 60s tested positive for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) shortly after returning from a trip to Hawaii. He has not visited China recently.

The man is from the Aichi Prefecture in central Japan, and had been visiting Maui and Oahu from January 28th to February 7th. He reported having flu-like symptoms while in Hawaii, starting February 3rd. Shortly after returning home on February 8th, he was hospitalized with a high fever. He was then diagnosed with pneumonia, and ultimately tested positive for COVID-19.

Whether or not he contracted the virus in Hawaii is still uncertain.

The Department of Health will hold a news conference today at noon to discuss the situation. Visit our Live Events page to watch the conference live.

We will update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories