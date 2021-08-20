Jason Isbell won’t perform at Brandon Amphitheater in October

FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2018 file photo, singer-songwriter Jason Isbell performs in concert as Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit in Baltimore. Isbell leads the nominees for the Americana Music Association’s Honors and Awards with nominations in four categories thanks to his critically acclaimed album “The Nashville Sound,” which earned him two Grammy Awards earlier this year. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit will no longer perform at the Brandon Amphitheater on Friday, October 8, 2021.

“Unfortunately, the powers that be were not willing to comply with the band’s updated Health and Safety standards,” said Southeastern Records in a statement on social media.

Isbell announced recently that he is requiring proof of vaccination or a current negative COVID-19 test in order to attend his shows.

Ticket refunds will be available at point of purchase, and all tickets purchased at http://ticketmaster.com will be refunded automatically within 30 days.

Isbell and The 400 Unit will perform at the Graceland Soundstage in Memphis on the same night.