Jefferson County Schools requiring proof of vaccination at athletic events

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jefferson County School District has announced it will require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within three days of the athletic events.

The new policy was unanimously passed by the Jefferson County School Board at its special meeting on Wednesday. Leaders said the purpose of the policy is to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 while allowing student-athletes and attendees to enjoy our athletic events safely.

“We want our student-athletes to play sports this school year, but it has to be done in a manner that protects everyone,” said Adrian Hammitte, Superintendent of Jefferson County School District.

Only those who are 12 and older will be allowed to attend. All attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing. The policy will go into effect on Monday, August 30.