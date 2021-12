JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced classes have been moved to virtual instruction at Jim Hill High School for the remainder of the semester.

According to Sherwin Johnson with JPS, seven students and three staff members recently tested positive for COVID-19. The district performed contact tracing and identified students and staff who were at risk of exposure.

Classes will be virtual through December 21, 2021.