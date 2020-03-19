Jimmy Carter National Historic Site closes indefinitely due to CDC guidelines amid coronavirus outbreak

1  of  2
PLAINS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Jimmy Carter National Historic Site, including the Plains High School and Plains Depot, are closed until further notice. The Jimmy Carter Boyhood Farm grounds and restrooms are open, but all other buildings at the farm are closed.

The closure of the historic site was made to adhere to the most recent guidance from the White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as local and state health officials to promote social distancing.

The National Parks Service says the move came to close the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site was to protect the health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at the historic site.

The NPS is working with federal, state, and local authorities to monitor the virus situation and will notify the public when operations at the museum and other locations resumes via their website and across social media channels.

