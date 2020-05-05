JMAA announces airline requirements during COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) announced air service providers’ new health and safety requirements to wear face masks or face coverings when traveling. The policies were issued by Delta, American, and United Airlines – all of which provide legacy air service at the Jackson Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN).

Effective immediately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Delta (DL) and United Airlines (UA) have now made the guideline to wear a face mask or face covering a requirement. American Airlines (AA) is strongly encouraging face masks or face coverings be worn during travel and will begin making the guideline a requirement on Monday, May 11.

In addition to the new mask/face covering changes, American, Delta and United Airlines continue to provide interior aircraft fogging and deep cleaning to provide a clean environment for those traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic. The airlines, when possible, are moving passengers during boarding to provide as much social distancing as possible between travelers.

“Beginning May 4th, all Delta customers and employees will be required to wear a face mask, or appropriate face covering over their nose and mouth throughout their travel, aligning with best practice guidelines from the CDC.”

Face coverings will be required across all Delta touchpoints:

• Lobby Check-in

• Delta Sky Clubs

• Boarding Gate Areas

• Jet Bridges

• On board the aircraft for the duration of the flight – except during meal service

There are exemptions for passengers, including children, who are unable to keep a face mask or face covering in place as well as those who may have difficulty wearing a mask or covering due to “an underlying medical condition.”

United Airlines has stated that passengers boarding their aircraft are required to wear a mask or covering. If a passenger does not have either, a United representative will provide one. However, like Delta, children and those medically unable to wear a mask or covering are not required to do so.