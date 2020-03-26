JMAA announces airline schedule changes; continues health & safety measures

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority said there’s been passenger travel decline at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Flights to Atlanta (ATL), Charlotte (CLT) and Houston (IAH) are still being served multiple times daily from JAN. Chicago O’Hare (ORD) flights are less frequent.

JMAA continues to adhere to all guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and has installed hand sanitizers throughout JAN and Hawkins Field Airport (HKS). JMAA is continuing its long-standing partnership with the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH), as well.

JAN Airport has installed life-sized flu-prevention renderings by artist Jack B. Davis to demonstrate proper hygiene, such as hand-washing and cough-covering techniques in a way that is fun and inviting. These figurines were installed on Monday, March 23rd.

SANITARY RECOMMENDATIONS:

As Your Connection to the World, JMAA strongly encourages passengers to utilize the following safe travel tips:

• Check in online or via mobile device and airline applications when possible;

• Bring sanitary wipes and/or 3 oz. hand sanitizer for personal use and onboard aircraft;

• Wash hands frequently or use the hand sanitizers installed throughout JAN terminals;

• Practice social distancing of six (6) feet apart.

To further encourage public safety, JMAA has posted CDC guidelines to www.iFlyJackson.com, on JMAA social media platforms, and throughout JAN and HKS. There is also a detailed public service announcement playing overhead at JAN suggesting best hygiene practices.

AIRLINE INFORMATION:

We encourage all passengers to monitor airlines and www.iFlyJackson.com for any changes to flight status. Check with your airline carrier if you are currently booked for upcoming travel. Their websites will offer up-to-date information on flight schedules and call centers are available for passengers traveling within seventy-two (72) hours. Many changes can be made at the carriers’ online websites. The airlines are working diligently to help any passengers who may need to alter plans.

AIRPORT CONCESSIONS:

JAN Airport is experiencing schedule adjustments at various airport concessions (stores, restaurants, etc.) as concessionaires adjust their business models and staffing during this period. Thank you for your understanding during this time of change.

Jackson Municipal Airport Authority