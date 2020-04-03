JMAA making changes at Jackson airport due to decrease in travel

Breaking News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) Board and Executive leadership will make changes at the Jackson-Medgar Evers International Airport (JAN) due to a decrease in travel. Flights have decreased due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to JMAA, daily flights to and from JAN are down an estimated 70% versus prior year. Passenger traffic has reduced by up to 90% from previous levels. Parking revenue has also decreased by approximately 90%.

JMAA said it will implement the following actions to position the organization for a financially sound future:

  • a reduction in workforce of approximately 8%
  • a hiring freeze
  • the elimination of certain executive positions
  • energy conservation measures
  • restrictions on discretionary purchases
  • a decrease in consultant contracts of 67%

