JMAA monitoring the coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority is actively monitoring developments of any potential threats due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Mississippi Department of Health has confirmed at least one person is infected with COVID-19. That case was in Forrest County.

According to JMAA, they’re taking all necessary precautions at both Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) and Hawkins Field Airport (HKS) to minimize any potential spread of the virus.

Passengers are encouraged to monitor airlines and www.iFlyJackson.com for possible flight delays and/or cancellations.