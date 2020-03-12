Joel Osteen cancels Jackson event due to coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Joel and Victoria Osteen canceled an event at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The event was scheduled for Friday, March 13.
The Osteens released the following statement:
We love coming together to worship at our Night of Hope events. However, due to the health concerns of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and the recommendation of health officials to limit large gatherings, we’ve decided to postpone our Night of Hope event at the Mississippi Coliseum originally scheduled for this Friday, March 13. We apologize for any inconvenience and we look forward to rescheduling a Night of Hope event and seeing you in Jackson in the near future.Joel and Victoria Osteen