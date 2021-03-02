Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine available in Mississippi starting March 4

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced the new one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be available starting on March 4.

According to MSDH, the vaccine may be administered to anyone in one of the of the current Mississippi eligibility groups. The department has received an initial allocation of 24,000 doses, which have been distributed to enrolled vaccine providers throughout the state and to selected MSDH drive-through vaccination sites.

The vaccine will be available at the department’s Madison County and Lauderdale County drive-thru vaccination sites on March 4. The vaccine will be available at the department’s Lowndes County and Jones County sites on March 5.

Patients can make an appointment at https://covidvaccine.umc.edu.