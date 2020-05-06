Jones Co. Sheriff: No citations issued to churches holding services

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said deputies have not written any citations to churches or pastors conducting services amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Berlin said deputies have not stopped or interrupted any service and have no plans to do so.

We support our local churches and pastors in Jones County and encourage churches who are conducting church services to utilize parking lot services and employ the use of FM transmitters or sound systems where parishioners can remain in their vehicles. If churches are conducting services in their sanctuary, we encourage them to practice social distancing, promote the use of PPE and have in place sanitizing stations at the entry and exit points.

We believe that your right to worship God is essential and we have no plans whatsoever to interfere with that right. We do not go against God because we will have to answer for that. Should anyone have any questions, please feel free to call me at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147.

We are praying for a swift end to the COVID-19 pandemic and encourage those of faith to do the same. We are indeed all in this together.

May God bless you and your family and may He continue to bless the United States of America.

Joe Berlin, Jones County Sheriff