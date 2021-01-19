Jones County COVID-19 vaccination and testing site moved

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The COVID-19 vaccination and testing site for Jones County has been moved to the parking lot of the South Mississippi Fair grounds (Off Doncurt Road) behind the Magnolia Center located at 1457 Ellisville Blvd. in Laurel.

Leaders said vaccinations and testing are only available with an appointment. To schedule your

appointment, please log onto www.covidvaccine.umc.edu or call 1.877.978.6453.

If you already have time and date scheduled, please note the location has changed and is no longer at the Jones County Health Department office.