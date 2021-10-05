Jones County School District makes face masks optional

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County School leaders made a change to the district’s mask policy, making it optional for students to wear one.

Superintendent Tommy Parker said, “We made it through August and September, and our numbers have dropped dramatically. We have about 8,700 students, and this past week, we only had 30 positive cases in our school district.”

The district said those in close contact with someone with COVID-19 will be required to quarantine, according to the quarantine policy for close contact exposure.