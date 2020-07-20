Jones County Sheriff’s Department awarded COVID-19 grant

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has been awarded a U.S. Department of Justice – Bureau of Justice Assistance FY20 Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) Program grant in the amount of $34,027.

The grant funds will be used to purchase Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Safety Equipment items to help protect personnel from the COVID-19 virus.

“We applied for this grant in order to obtain funding to procure critically needed PPE and safety equipment items that will be used to help keep our deputies, investigators, corrections officers, and civilian employees safe from COVID-19,” notes Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “We are in regular contact with residents of and visitors to Jones County who may have been exposed to or infected with the virus. Our goal is to provide our staff members, and others who work for Jones County public entities, with needed safety items in this time of operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

JCSD Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall stated, “We will utilize grant funding to procure hand sanitizer, isolation gowns, eye barrier protection glasses, disposable respirators, full length disposable face shields, footwear covers, disposable zip closure protective coveralls, medical grade nitrile rubber gloves, surgical type face masks, full-face respirators with replaceable CBRN cartridge filters, and replacement CBRN filters.”

Sumrall continued, “These PPE and Safety Equipment items will provide greatly enhanced protection from COVID-19 to users and help stop the transmission of this deadly virus. We are greatly appreciative of this $34,027 grant award from the U.S. Department of Justice – Bureau of Justice Assistance!”

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department will begin the procurement process immediately and place items into service as they are received. The grant provides for 100% reimbursement of the costs of the PPE and Safety Equipment once the items have been received and paid for by the Jones County Board of Supervisors from the Sheriff’s Department budget.

