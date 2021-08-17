Jones County Sheriff’s Office main office, training center closed due to COVID-19 outbreak

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) main office and training center have been closed effective immediately due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the staff. According to leaders, the staff contracted the Delta variant of COVID-19.

JCSD personnel who work in the main office and training center will be working from home while both locations are sanitized.

Officials said emergency functions are still being performed, and investigators will respond to the incidents. Neighbors should call 911 to report emergencies or 601-425-3147 for non-emergency questions or incidents.

The JCSD main office and training center will be closed until Monday, August 23, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. per Sheriff Joe Berlin.