JPS Board of Trustees to hold virtual meeting to discuss learning options

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public Schools Board of Trustees will hold a special virtual board meeting Tuesday, August 24, at 6:00 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider a virtual learning option that would extend beyond October 31, 2021. The Board will also consider amending Policy IAAA Distance/Online Learning and approving the digital curriculum programs.

Community members may call in to participate and make public comments. To make public comments, neighbors should:

Email their request no later than 4:00 p.m. to roswilliams@jackson.k12.ms.us

Call into the meeting between 5:30 and 5:45 p.m. to request public participation

