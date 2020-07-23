JPS leaders to revisit School Reopening plan on Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public Schools Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting via teleconference on Friday, July 24, to revisit the School Reopening plan.

The meeting will start at 4:30 p.m. Board members will not meet in person but will call in to conduct the meeting remotely.

To participate, citizens should follow the following steps:

• Call 1-312-626-6799

• Submit the Meeting ID: 823 0483 8224

• Enter the Password: 2ssc5a

Community members who would like to make public comments should:

• Email their request to make comment to roswilliams@jackson.k12.ms.us no later than 4:15 p.m.; OR

• Call into the meeting between 4:00 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. to indicate their desire to comment

Participants’ lines will be unmuted at the public comment portion, and they will be granted the selected time frame to comment.

