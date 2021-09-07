JPS middle schools to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Middle schools in the Jackson Public School (JPS) district will host COVID-19 vaccination events on Wednesday, September 8 and Thursday, September 9.

Leaders said first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available to parents, faculty and staff, and the local community.

  • On September 8, Brinkley, Kirksey, and Whitten will host vaccinations from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and Powell, Chastain, and Peeples from 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
  • On September 9, Blackburn, Cardozo, Northwest, and Bailey APAC will host clinics from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Register to receive the COVID-19 vaccination at your school.

