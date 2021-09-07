JPS middle schools to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Middle schools in the Jackson Public School (JPS) district will host COVID-19 vaccination events on Wednesday, September 8 and Thursday, September 9.

Leaders said first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available to parents, faculty and staff, and the local community.

On September 8, Brinkley, Kirksey, and Whitten will host vaccinations from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and Powell, Chastain, and Peeples from 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

On September 9, Blackburn, Cardozo, Northwest, and Bailey APAC will host clinics from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Register to receive the COVID-19 vaccination at your school.