JPS parents react to district’s decision to move to virtual learning

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Canton Public School District joined the Jackson Public School District in deciding to move to a virtual schedule for the fall semester.

The decision is forcing some JPS parents to make adjustments. Some are happy the decision made the decision due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. While others are not thrilled about the decision, they said they understand it was necessary.

“It’s okay for me, because I understand the seriousness of what’s going on. I’m okay with the decision. I was a little disappointed at first, but I do know the seriousness of what’s going on. And I know that there are parents that are out there that may have to find a place for their children to go, because they can’t leave them at home,” said Kahklia Patton.

Patton is the mother of six children in the district. She said the virtual model will be an adjustment, but it’s manageable.

“It seems a bit overwhelming. However because I’m more flexible on my job versus my husband, I’m able to be at home with them. So it kind of works itself out for this year for me, and I’m glad that I’m able to flexible enough on my job.”

Some parents said they’re not happy about the district’s decision because of concerns over students actually learning while they are distractions at home, along with a lack of resources.

According to JPS, the district will try to make virtual learning work for all parents and students.

