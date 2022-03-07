JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School School District (JPS) will host a second COVID-19 Vaccination Blitz on Wednesday, March 9 at four schools.

The vaccination drive will be held at the following schools:

Kirksey Middle School, 5677 Highland Drive, 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Northwest Middle School, 7020 Highway 49 North, 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Cardozo Middle School, 3180 McDowell Road Extension, 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Career Development Center, 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

The vaccinations will be administrated by Northtown Pharmacy and Choices for Children.