JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District (JPS) will host a COVID-19 vaccination blitz on Friday, July 29, 2022.

The vaccinations will be held at the following locations:

Northtown Pharmacy Service Provider

Chastain Middle School, 4650 Manhattan Road, 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Central Mississippi Medical Center Service Provider

Cardozo Middle School, 3180 McDowell Road, 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

JPS officials said vaccination drives will continue based on CDC data regarding cases throughout the state. District leaders are also asking parents to check the temperatures of children and staff members to check their own temperatures before coming back into the schools.

“School is just like anywhere else, even at home, so take precautions. It’s always good for parents if you have any thoughts that your child may be at risk of COVID or have symptoms to seek medical attention. Don’t send them to school if they have symptoms, take their temperatures and do the things the CDC has already listed to detect if your child is at risk,” explained Sherwin Johnson, executive director of Public Engagement for JPS.

“With the peak within the last few weeks with the COVID-19, we wanted to ensure that we did provide another opportunity for our families and our scholars, our staff members, any stakeholder involved in the community to come out and be vaccinated. With this vaccination, we wanted to make sure to include any of the dosages, whether it’s first time, second dose, or booster shots,” said Amanda Thomas, director of Climate and Wellness for JPS.

This COVID-19 Vaccination Blitz is being sponsored by Mississippi Urban League, AND a $25 gift card will also be given to participants.

“Our biggest thing is being a service to the community and making sure we’re listening to what our community members need, and we’re meeting that need. There has been historically a distrust between our community and healthcare providers. We’re trying to build that bridge to make that trust expand between the two. At the same time, we recognize there is an economic struggle as well and that’s why we came up with the idea of doing a $25 incentive,” explained Neisha Thompson, program manager for the Mississippi Urban League.