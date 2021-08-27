JPS to host COVID-19 vaccination drive for staff, students

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In collaboration with TrustCare Health, Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will host a COVID-19 vaccination drive at several high schools from Tuesday, August 31 until Friday, September 3.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to JPS employees as well as students in grades 9-12 with parental consent. Parents will be able to indicate their consent during the online registration process. The event is also open to the local community.

The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, August 31 – Murrah, 9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 1 – Callaway, 9:00 a.m. – 12 p.m. & Lanier, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 2 –Jim Hill, 8:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. & Provine, 1:30 p.m.- 4 p.m.

Friday, September 3 – Forest Hill, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. & Wingfield, 1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

To register online, click here.