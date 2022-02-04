JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District (JPS) will host a COVID-19 Vaccination Blitz for community members on Tuesday, February 15 and Wednesday, February 16.

Tuesday’s vaccination drive will be held at Bates Elementary, Kirksey Middle and Cardoza Middle School from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Wednesday’s vaccination drive will be held at Northwest Jackson Middle School and the Career Development Center during those same hours.

The vaccinations will be administered by Northtown Pharmacy and Choices for Children and Family.