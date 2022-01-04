JPS updates athletic COVID protocols amid surge

JPS Christmas Basketball Tournament Day 3

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public School (JPS) leaders have updated the district’s athletic COVID-19 protocols amid a surge in cases.

They said all indoor athletic events will be limited to 50% attendance. All attendees should continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing and use clear plastic bags at all indoor athletic events.

All unvaccinated athletes will continue to be required to submit weekly COVID-19 tests. Leaders said each venue will be regularly sanitized.

JPS will monitor COVID-19 data from state and local officials and make necessary adjustments when necessary.

