JSU employees receive COVID-19 vaccine, encourage others to do the same

JSU President Thomas K. Hudson prepares to receive the vaccine earlier this year to encourage others to follow suit. Today, many other JSU employees have been vaccinated. (Courtesy: Jackson State University)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several Jackson State leaders and employees received the COVID-19 vaccine, and they’re encouraging others to get the vaccine. Governor Tate Reeves announced vaccination appointments will be available for all Mississippians on Tuesday, March 16.

There has been an uptick in the number of people getting the vaccine. However, university leaders said there’s still some resistance in minority communities due to distrust of the medical system, racism and health care disparities.

In late January, JSU President Thomas K. Hudson was among several educational leaders who received vaccinations at the Mississippi State Department of Health. The group aimed to encourage all Mississippians to do the same.

Since then, other JSU employees have received their vaccines. Charles A. Smith, chief university photographer, said he wants to do all he can to prevent the spread of the disease to all the people he cares about.

“I didn’t have any negative responses over the many weeks since I took the first shot,” said Smith. “I feel protected, but I’m still going to continue wearing my mask.”

JSU staff nurse Jacqueline Martin said taking the vaccine was a selfless act.

“I was vaccinated for my family, friends, community, the JSU community and for humanity as a whole. I wanted to lead by example. I want to see our towns, cities, states, our nation, and this world healed of this dreadful pandemic. I believe it starts with me. And I want others to believe with me and start the healing process. This is why I was vaccinated against COVID-19.”