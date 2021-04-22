JSU, Jackson-Hinds Community Health Center offer free COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University partnered with the Jackson-Hinds Community Health Center to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations.

The vaccinations will be distributed in the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center on Thursday, April 22, for the general public and the campus community. Free second-dose vaccinations are also available on Thursday for students, faculty and staff who received their first dose on March 19 but didn’t receive their second dose on April 16.

No insurance is required. The information about the vaccination events are listed below: