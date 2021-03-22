JSU mask incentive program to reward students for wearing face masks

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University announced students will have the chance to win gift cards, ranging from $25 to $100 during the university’s JSU Safe “Thank You for Masking Up” initiative. The incentive program started on March 16 and was created by Dr. Brandi Newkirk-Turner, associate provost.

“JSU students have done an incredible job of masking up and social distancing on campus. The mask incentive program was designed to continue to promote and reward the proper use of masks on campus,” Newkirk-Turner said.

Randomly selected students will receive a raffle ticket requesting their contact information. They will deposit the ticket in the raffle bin, which will be located at the security station on the first floor of Administration Tower.

Every Friday from through May 7 at 3:00 p.m. the drawing will be held by JSU President Thomas K. Hudson. In his absence, Dr. Alisa Mosley, provost and senior vice president of Academic Affairs, or Newkirk-Turner will draw the winning name. The winner will then receive an email from a staff member in the Office of the President or another designated office.

Winners can pick up their gift cards from Academic Affairs on the seventh floor of Administration Tower.