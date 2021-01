JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Jackson State University (JSU), the men’s basketball program is pausing basketball activities due to COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing.

This weekend’s games at Prairie View A&M and Texas Southern have been postponed with a make up date yet to be determined.

The Tigers next scheduled game is set for Saturday, January 23, versus Grambling State. Tip-off for the contest is scheduled for 3 p.m. CST in Grambling, La.

