JSU offering COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) announced COVID-19 vaccinations will be available for area residents and the campus community on Tuesday, March 30. Three hundred first doses of the Moderna vaccine will be offered on a first come, first serve bases.

The vaccinations will be provided by the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) and the federal government.

The vaccines will be offered at the following times:

8 a.m. – 10 a.m.: JSU students, faculty, staff

JSU students, faculty, staff 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Area communities

Patients can receive their vaccine at the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center on JSU’s main campus. The Moderna vaccinations will be provided at no cost and don’t require insurance.